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Former royal chef exposes King Charles, Queen Camilla's kitchen secrets

Royal Chef spills King Charles and Camilla’s secrets behind the Palace walls

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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published April 25, 2026

Former royal chef exposes King Charles, Queen Camilla&apos;s kitchen secrets
Former royal chef exposes King Charles, Queen Camilla's kitchen secrets

Darren McGrady, who was a personal chef to the late Queen Elizabeth II, has shared interesting truth about King Charles and Queen Camilla as they head to the US.

Sahring his thought about theroyal couple's upcoming dinner with the US President, the former royal cook claimed the monarch and his wife can expect "the best of America" to be served.

"I wouldn’t expect to see clotted cream on this banquet menu from President Trump, because that’s British produce," McGrady explained to Fox News.

The chef, who served Princess Diana and her sons Prince William and Prince Harry, also cooked for Presidents Ford, Reagan, Clinton and both Presidents Bush.

He went on: "America has some incredible produce. But having said that, the palace would have been in touch, adding, ‘King Charles is not a great lover of chocolate, but the queen loves chocolate.’ Anything with chocolate on the menu, Camilla will love."

"If there’s a cheese course, the king will adore that, as he loves cheese. He also loves honey, grilled vegetables, risottos and especially lamb. There’s incredible lamb here. He would be honored if there was lamb."

When it comes to food, impressing the monarch is far simpler than you might expect, according to McGrady.

"For the king, it’s local produce," he said. "It’s seeing goods coming into season, like asparagus, artichokes, peas, spinach and broccoli. The king would absolutely be thrilled if any of those were on the menu."

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