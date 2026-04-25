Meghan Markle's surprise video admission goes viral

Meghan Markle speaks of 'life time love' in surprise video message

Meghan Markle made unexpected comments about lifelong love in her surprise video, which went viral.

In a video message to fans during her Australia tour, Prince Harry’s wife shared a heartfelt admission about relationsship after meeting the father of a bride-to-be.

Last week, the Sussexes met local surf club members who responded to December’s terror attack.

They were also introduced to Steve Barnach, president of the Bondi and North Bondi Lifesaving Club.

Steve asked the 44-year-old Duchess to record a short video message for his daughter Ellie on her wedding day that was later posted online.

The mother-of-two began by congratulating nutritionist Ellie and her then-fiance James, before giving the couple some relationship guidance.

She said: 'Enjoy the wedding, but it's more about the marriage. Have a wonderful, beautiful marriage and a lifetime of love. Happy wedding day!'

Ellie and James exchanged vows during an outdoor ceremony on April 19, the final day of Harry and Meghan's tour Down Under.

The Duchess' video message for the bride was extensively reposted online and even made it to the morning news, as Ellie shared a clip from the Today show about it.

While the former hollywood star was commended for her 'sweet' video message to Ellie on social media.