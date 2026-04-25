Prince Edward bridges industry and sport in Birmingham

The Duke of Edinburgh bridges industry and sport in Birmingham

The Duke of Edinburgh had a busy day of industry meets and sporting precision on 23 April.

In the morning, Prince Edward, Duke of Edinburgh visited the MACH 2026 Exhibition at the National Exhibition Centre in Birmingham, where innovation in manufacturing and engineering took centre stage.

During the visit, he was received by Deputy Lieutenant of West Midlands, Mrs Abigail Vlahakis, and spent time touring stands showcasing the latest in industrial technology.

One of the highlights came at the Mills CNC Limited stand, where the company later shared on Facebook that their CEO Tony Dale personally welcomed the Duke.

The brief tour included a conversation about the business and its work.

Later in the day, the Duke was in machinery halls for sporting heritage as Patron of the Tennis and Rackets Association.

He attended the Men’s World Doubles Real Tennis Championships at Moreton Morrell Tennis Court Club in Warwickshire.

There, he was received by His Majesty’s Lord-Lieutenant of Warwickshire, Mr Timothy Cox, before watching play in one of the sport’s most traditional formats.