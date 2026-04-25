King Charles’ ‘spicy’ US visit preparations kick off amid Harry's remarks

Things are getting spicy just days before King Charles touches down in Washington.

While final touches are being put in place for the monarch’s US state visit, Prince Harry has managed to stir the pot from afar.

During an appearance at the Kyiv Security Forum, Harry didn’t hold back, urging the United States to step up and fulfill its global responsibilities amid the ongoing war.

Back in Washington, preparations are moving at full speed. Union Jack flags have begun popping up near the White House, the red-carpet welcome for Charles and Queen Camilla is imminent.

According to an official statement, Donald Trump and Melania Trump are set to host the royal couple from April 27 to April 30, marking the first state visit of Trump’s second term.

If that wasn’t enough intrigue, memories of a previous flag-related blunder during Trump’s 2025 UK visit are still lingering.

As for Harry’s comments, Trump didn’t exactly roll out a verbal welcome.

When asked, the president brushed it off, making it clear the Duke doesn’t speak for Britain.

Trump called Charles a friend and that no topic will be off the table during their upcoming talks.