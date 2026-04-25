Princess Kate and Harry share powerful acts of connection and support

Princess Kate spent a meaningful moment with military families outside Westminster Abbey following the Anzac Day commemorations.

The Princess took time to speak with parents and children in a warm exchange after the solemn service.

Earlier in the day, the Princess of Wales laid a wreath as part of the remembrance, before making her way to Westminster Abbey for the service of commemoration and thanksgiving marking ANZAC Day, which honours the Australian and New Zealand Army Corps and their service in wars, conflicts and peacekeeping missions.

She carried out the engagements without other senior royals by her side, while Princess Anne had attended the dawn service at Wellington Arch, Hyde Park Corner in the early hours.

Following the engagements, Princess Kate shared a series of images online under the message: “Marking ANZAC Day in London Remembering the courage, sacrifice and spirit of all the Australians and New Zealanders who served and continue to serve the Armed Forces.”

Public reaction quickly followed, with admirers praising her elegance and presence at the commemorations, while others expressed pride in her future role as Queen and appreciation for her connection with families on the day.

During his unannounced visit to Kyiv, Prince Harry also made time for a more personal moment meeting Ukrainian military personnel and offering words of support.

In a gesture that quickly drew attention, he signed copies of his bestselling memoir Spare.

The interaction with service members was described as warm and respectful, with Harry taking time to greet individuals and acknowledge their experiences.