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Prince Harry earns high praise from NATO chief during Ukraine visit

Prince Harry meets NATO Military Chair in Ukraine as veteran efforts win recognition

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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published April 25, 2026

Prince Harry earns high praise from NATO chief during Ukraine visit
Prince Harry earns high praise from NATO chief during Ukraine visit

Amid his visit to Ukraine, Prince Harry was seen in distinguished company.

The Duke of Sussex met with Giuseppe Cavo Dragone, the Italian admiral and Chair of the NATO Military Committee, who openly praised Harry’s long-standing work with veterans. 

"His dedication to wounded, injured, and sick servicemen and women is truly inspiring," the admiral said, underlining the impact of the Duke’s efforts.

Also joining them was Seán Clancy, Chairman of the European Union Military Committee, alongside former Ukrainian Prime Minister Arseniy Yatsenyuk, adding both military and political weight to the meeting.

More than a formal photo moment, the gathering brought together key figures from across defence and leadership circles, all aligned on support for those affected by conflict. 

Prince Harry through his work with the Invictus Games Foundation has continued to champion recovery and rehabilitation for injured service personnel, a mission that clearly resonated with those in the room.

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