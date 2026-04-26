King Charles team's urgent steps amid shooting incident at White House

Royal aides have been extensively planning the much-anticipated overseas visit for King Charles and Queen Camilla for months in advance despite the mixed reactions from Britons.

The US Visit comes just as the royals had hosted US President Trump and First Lady at Windsor Castle last September. The events had gone quite well but now the King’s visit holds a significant pressure as the UK-US relations appear to be in bad shape.

Just two days before the King and Queen were set to arrive in the US, the White House suffered a major security breach as a gunman opened fire during the White House Correspondents’ Association (WHCA) dinner on Saturday evening.

Before the events had taken place, there was already a “Trump proofing” scheme carried out by aides from Buckingham Palace, Whitehall and across the Diplomatic Service.

It is understood that urgent steps to reassure the safety and the security of the monarch on arrival is taken care of after the jarring events. However, there was already extensive planning in place for any 'unpleasant events'.

Sources have revealed that the trip could not be cancelled as the trip was “too far advanced by the time the Iran crisis blew up to stop it”. Hence, they had to “Trump-proof it as much as that is possible, to make it as much about Charles and Camilla and as little about the President as is viable in the circumstances”.

A royal source told Mail on Sunday that it was not just a feeling of “trepidation” that they pushed for the preparations. The State visits are not easy but if they are successful, they help “reset, rebuild and renew relations” like it did last time.

Hence, they noted that they have “done our best to mitigate the risks and maximise the opportunities, in the hope it will deliver similarly positive results for the UK”.