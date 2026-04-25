King Charles gives nod to 'incredible Queen' to lead monarchy

The royal family and King Charles have taken a meaningful step to protect the monarchy amid crises.

The 77-year-old delighted fans with his decision as he gave his nod to the Firm's much-loved royal, Princess Kate, who displayed her elegance and skills to lead before taking the reign with her husband, Prince William, who's heir to the British throne.

Kate Middleton marked Australian Holiday as she stepped out to attend an emotional service, paying a special tribute on Anzac Day at Cenotaph, weeks after Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's trip to Sydney.

The royal family and the Prince and Princess of Wales jointly shared the heartwarming clip from the event on their official Instagram accounts, showing the future Queen in leading role.

Princess Kate appeared in high spirits as she laid a wreath on behalf of her father-in-law, King Charles, at the Wreath Laying and Parade Service in London.

Royal fans flooded the Comments section with praise over Princess Kate, calling her an incredible Queen, lauding the monarch's decision to trust Catherine.

One kate' fan wrote: "There's just no words for this one!!! What an incredible Queen you will be & I can't wait to see that day come.

"When you do something like this or anything really.. it feels so sacred & you make sure the people KNOW you TRULY care about their losses & also, when people succeed.. you love to see it & be a part of it. I'm just beyond proud of you.. I'll NEVER be able to say it enough!!"

Another added: "Such a beautiful & emotional day."

They went on: "She does her job and enchants people's hearts; that is our Catherine, a princess of magic!"

Kate travelled to Westminster Abbey for a service of thanksgiving after making history at the Cenotaph.

On April 25, the Princess of Wales, 44, and the Princess Royal, 75, stepped out separately to attend Anzac Day services in London, honouring fallen Australian and New Zealand service personnel.

Anzac Day commemorates the anniversary of the 1915 Gallipoli landings in World War I, serving as a moment to honor members of the Australian and New Zealand Army Corps (ANZAC) who lost their lives in conflict and all those who have served.

Princess Anne, Princess Royal lays a wreath during the ANZAC Day Dawn Service at Wellington Arch.