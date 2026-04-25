Princess Kate and William’s handwritten message salutes soldiers

The Prince and Princess of Wales shared a moving moment from the wreath-laying ceremony on Instagram on Saturday.

Wearing a tailored navy coat dress, the Princess of Wales arrived at the Cenotaph where she represented King Charles by placing a floral tribute in memory of those who lost their lives in conflict.

The caption read: "From Gallipoli to the present day, we honour all Australians and New Zealanders who have given so much in service this ANZAC Day. Lest we forget."

She was seen paying her respects alongside military representatives and dignitaries, in a setting defined by quiet reflection and ceremony.

Her wreath, personally signed by herself and Prince William, carried a simple message of remembrance.

"In memory of the Australian and New Zealand soldiers who made the ultimate sacrifice for our freedom," it was written.

Earlier in the morning, Princess Anne had attended the dawn service at Wellington Arch, marking the start of the day’s commemorations.

Later Kate was seen in the Canadian Club Chair during the annual service of commemoration and thanksgiving at Westminster Abbey today.

The Canada Club donated two chairs and two faldstools to Abbey in memory of Canadians who lost their lives in the 1939-1945 war.

This year’s service included the traditional playing of the Last Post by the Royal Marines Portsmouth Road Band.

Followed by a reading from Laurence Binyon’s poem For the Fallen, a passage long associated with remembrance services: “They shall grow not old, as we that are left grow old.”