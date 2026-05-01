King Charles issues personal statement after Meghan Markle bold response

King Charles made a heartfelt confession in his personal message as he bid farewell to the US alongside Queen Camilla.

On April 30, the four-day headline-making US tour of the royal couple came to an end, and to express gratitude towards the Americans for their hospitality, the King and Queen released a statement.

"Farewell and thank you for the warmth of your welcome and the kind support you gave us throughout our first visit to the US as King and Queen, in this, your special anniversary year," they penned.

The message reads, "We leave a piece of our [heart] behind and take a little of yours back home with us, until the next time… God Bless America. Charles R. & Camilla R."

It is important to note that it was the British Monarch's first statement after Meghan Markle was accused of grabbing the spotlight with her unexpected response to the Australia trip.

In conversation with The Australian Women's Weekly, the Duchess of Sussex said, "My husband and I have such an affinity for Australia. I said to him the day we were flying out. The only thing better than Australia are Australians."

She also expressed her passion for fashion and discussed making choices that positively impact society.

Notably, King Charles, in his message, also mentioned that he is leaving a piece of his heart behind, as, despite being so close to Archie and Lilibet, the meeting between grandpa and grandsons remains a dream.

It could be a hint towards the Sussexes about his love for them.