Meghan Markle takes U-turn with explosive offer for Netflix

Meghan Markle appears to be taking a massive risk after her initial plans with the lucrative deal failed to hit its mark.

Following the success of the Harry & Meghan docuseries, which had been one of the biggest hit for the streamer, the Sussexes could not land another win quite like that.

Even after the renewed contract with Meghan and the start of her lifestyle brand, As Ever, it all seemed to be falling apart. However, the Duchess did not give up and once again cosied up to Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos and his wife Nicole for another chance.

Sources claim that the renewed friendship would not bode well for the royal family, already embattled in slew of scandals owing to Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and Sarah Ferguson.

Meghan is reportedly making a big offer to share her side of the story and Netflix is finding it “very appealing”.

“They don’t necessarily want to keep backing her vanity projects, but they do want to keep her and Harry on board so they can have first dibs when Meghan is finally ready to tell the more nitty-gritty side of her story,” an insider told Heat.

“She says the fact that Netflix has backed her publicly in the face of all this negativity is a massive sign of things to come,” they continued.

Moreover, Meghan is also convincing Prince Harry to bring more projects for the network as she now trusts their “commitment to her”.

There is possibility of a Princess Diana documentary, which is not something Prince William is willing to tolerate.

While, nothing has been put on paper, Meghan is willing to give her all for the streaming giant when the time comes.