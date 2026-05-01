Queen Camilla ditches Melania Trump jewel in telling move after White House exit

Queen Camilla suddenly removed jewellery gifted by Melania Trump after leaving the White House on Thursday.

Following a day in New York, King Charles and Queen Camilla travelled back to Washington DC to

For bid farewell to the US friends, Queen Camilla chose to wear a denim blue wool dress designed by Anna Valentine. She accessorised with a Tiffany brooch, a gift from the the First Lady during the Windsor State Visit last year.

Undoubtedly, The choice of jewellery revealed their stron g bond, even serving as a nod to the relationship between the two couples.

However, soon after leaving the Whilte House, the Queen switched her brooch to a Cartier design featuring both the Union Jack and the American flag.

It happened to be the same jewel worn by the 78-year-old when arriving at Joint Base Andrews on Monday. The special brooch was presented to the late Queen Elizabeth II in 1957 by Robert F. Wagner Jr., a former Mayor of New York.

With her telling gesture, Camilla sent a powerful message about the importance of the special relationship between the US and the UK, particularly in the wake of the fallout between Sir Keir Starmer and President Trump.