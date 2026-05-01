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Queen Camilla ditches Melania Trump jewel in telling move after White House exit

Queen Camilla makes sudden change after saying goodbye to Melania Trump

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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published May 01, 2026

Queen Camilla ditches Melania Trump jewel in telling move after White House exit
Queen Camilla ditches Melania Trump jewel in telling move after White House exit

Queen Camilla suddenly removed jewellery gifted by Melania Trump after leaving the White House on Thursday.

Following a day in New York, King Charles and Queen Camilla travelled back to Washington DC to 

For bid farewell to the US friends, Queen Camilla chose to wear a denim blue wool dress designed by Anna Valentine. She accessorised with a Tiffany brooch, a gift from the the First Lady during the Windsor State Visit last year.

Undoubtedly, The choice of jewellery revealed their stron g bond, even serving as a nod to the relationship between the two couples.

However, soon after leaving the Whilte House, the Queen switched her brooch to a Cartier design featuring both the Union Jack and the American flag.

It happened to be the same jewel worn by the 78-year-old when arriving at Joint Base Andrews on Monday. The special brooch was presented to the late Queen Elizabeth II in 1957 by Robert F. Wagner Jr., a former Mayor of New York.

With her telling gesture, Camilla sent a powerful message about the importance of the special relationship between the US and the UK, particularly in the wake of the fallout between Sir Keir Starmer and President Trump.

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