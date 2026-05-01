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Prince William's one rule for Harry leaves brothers at breaking point

Future monarch William draws red line for Prince Harry

By
Geo News Digital Desk
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Published May 01, 2026

Prince William&apos;s one rule for Harry leaves brothers at breaking point

The British future monarc, Prince William, has drawn a red line for his estranged brother Prince Harry that ends all hope of peace between the two royals.

King Chaeles' two sons' rivalry is far away from over as William's unshakable resolve to protect the monarch does not allow him to let Harry do what he wants.

As Harry and William's relationship continues to be fractured following the Duke's decision to step away from being a working royal, a former royal aide has highlighted the future monarch's red line in regards to his relationship with his brother.

Ailsa Anderson, the late Queen's former press secretary, claims that William sees Harry's current set-up in America as fundamentally unacceptable.

The royal insider believes that there is frustration over Harry’s pursuit of independence whilst clinging onto the perks of being a royal. According to Anderson, the arrangement remains "a nonnegotiable" for William, the heir to the throne.

She told People magazine, "He wouldn't countenance any acceptance of it."

During a surprise visit to Ukraine last month, Prince Harry was asked about claims that he is now a “non-working royal” after leaving Britain to become financially independent Stateside.

The Duke of Sussex dismissed the idea, saying: “I will always be part of the royal family,” he said. “I am here working, doing the things I was born to do.”

William won't forgive Harry, and the reconciliation can’t happen until the Duke stops sharing private royal talks.

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