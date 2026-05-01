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Palace shares update after Trump's surprise tariff announcement

King Charles Lands in Bermudaater Trump’s surprise announcement

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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published May 01, 2026

Palace shares update after Trump&apos;s surprise tariff announcement
Palace shares update after Trump’s surprise tariff announcement

President Donald Trump personally saw off King Charles and Queen Camilla from Washington on Thursday with a surprise announcement about tarrifs.

The 77-year-old King touched down in Bermuda for a solo royal tour just hours after the US President had announced the removal of tariffs on Scottish whisky, a decision he attributed directly to the royal couple's intervention.

Mark Kent, chief executive of the Scotch Whisky Association, said "distillers can breathe a little easier" following the announcement.

Before departing, the King and Queen expressed their gratitude to America via a message on X, writing: "We leave a piece of our heart behind and take a little of yours back home with us. Until the next time God Bless America."

The royal family released clips of the King and Queen's historic US trip to their official Instagram account.

The palace wrote: "Looking back on so many special memories of a State Visit to America in celebration of the 250th anniversary of US Independence."

In Bermuda, the King visited the Keep Yard and watched the National Gombey Dance Troupe perform alongside members of the public.

This traditional Bermudian dance form represents one of the island's most distinctive cultural expressions. The day's engagements concluded with a garden party hosted at Government House, bringing together guests representing a broad spectrum of Bermudian society.

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