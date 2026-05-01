Princess Beatrice celebrates good news without Edo amid family drama

Princess Beatrice joins sister Eugenie to send powerful message

Princess Beatrice made her first public appearance in weeks to celebrate baby joy, apparently without her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, as family tensions remain the same.

The eldest daughter of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and Sarah Ferguson joined her stylist-close pal Olivia Buckingham for a special evening.

According to Hello! Magazine, Eugenie was in attendance at the baby shower of Olivia at her London home, who announced in February that she is expecting her first child.

The fashion expert released a series of delightful photos from her baby shower, but the Princess of York was not present in any of those, maybe in order to avoid controversy.

It has been said that Princess Eugenie has been included in the happy moments of Olivia, as her friends have not left her alone in difficult times.

The soon-to-be mother penned alongside her images, "I’m still feeling all the feels from the most amazing #BabyShower and an enormous sense of gratitude for what can only be described as being inside a giant love bubble.

"Thank you for all the love and incredible support from my friends and family near and far."

Eugenie likely celebrated the baby news with Edo.

It is also important to note that the York sisters have been following the royal family's rule to keep a low profile amid scandal.

Earlier, Princess Beatrice was also spotted at a lavish wedding of hotelier Charles Forte and handbag designer Georgie Wright in Sicily.

The Princesses are lying low in order to let King Charles and the royals shine for their important engagements.