Prince Harry makes heartbreaking admission over King Charles betrayal

Prince Harry returned to the limelight with an emotional confession after his father, King Charles, stepped back from taking any kind of action in his favour.

For the unversed, the monarch and Queen Camilla concluded their four-day US tour on April 30, which was dubbed a big success.

The King was warmly welcomed by President Donald Trump and his team. The two key figures shared various light-hearted moments, which reportedly did not sit well with the Sussexes.

It is not hidden from anyone that Trump often takes jibes at Harry and Meghan.

An insider told Closer that the Duke understands that his father has a role to play in strengthening ties between the UK and the US, but not even once did the King discuss the treatment given to the Sussexes by Trump.

Not only that, the monarch did not meet his son and grandchildren, despite being in the same country as they are.

"It triggers and worries [Harry and Meghan] in equal measure, especially after Charles has refused to Harry during his time in America," the source shared.

But the youngest son of Charles is enduring this pain to make his royal return possible.

Amid times of peace talks, Harry fears that any reaction might sabotage the "progress" behind reconciliation.

Prince Harry has been staying positive that his father's meeting with Trump is simply because of his role as a monarch. But, he made a heartbreaking admission that the "whole situation has been keeping him up at night."