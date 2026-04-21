Meghan Markle faces major snub over royal titles as team left helpless

Meghan Markle made a special appearance in one of the most beloved TV shows in Australia during her four-day visit last week. However, the team is not happy with one major aspect of the whole thing.

The As Ever founder, who had attracted quite some controversy owing to the name used in her Netflix show With Love, Meghan, especially when the debate over their royal status was still at peak. Many critics had called for King Charles to strip their titles off completely.

In one moment, Meghan’s friend Mindy Kaling referred to her as ‘Meghan Markle’ to which the Duchess gave a rather harsh response, stating her name was ‘Meghan Sussex’ now. It stirred quite a controversy at the time.

Reports have claimed that monarchy will be undergoing a major shift especially when Prince William becomes King. He is expected to take a ruthless approach slim down the royal positions even farther. Hence the Sussexes have lately taken prudent steps while addressing their titles in the public.

According to sources cited by news.com.au, Meghan and her team was left “very frustrated” by her appearance and by how she was addressed.

Judge Poh Ling Yeow had given Prince Harry’s wife a gushing introduction, “We’ve had MasterChef royalty in the kitchen before but no one like this.”

She continued, “All the way from sunny California, please welcome to MasterChef Australia … The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle!”

The report claimed that Meghan’s team had “specifically” mentioned that the word “royal” shouldn’t be used. It is possible that this was done in attempt to prove to King Charles and Palace that they can be trusted with specific orders.

Although, her team is now left helpless as what’s done is done. It only remains to be seen how the royals feel about it.