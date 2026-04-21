‘Protective’ William could finally cave in for Prince Harry: Here’s why

Prince Harry and Prince William have not been on speaking terms for over three years and the tensions reportedly have only been aggravated even though King Charles is willing to call for a truce.

The Prince of Wales, who has already been dubbed as the “ruthless leader”, is planning to completely remove the Sussexes from the royal fold especially with how much bitterness have left the two siblings at an impasse.

Even though the monarch met with younger son after his pleas for a reunion, but there is still a lot of work that needs to be done on that front. In the meantime, there is a lingering predicament about Harry and William, if they will ever reunite.

Harry, in particular, appears to be “unhappier” without his brother, who could have helped pull him out of a major trauma, according to royal expert Duncan Larcombe, who has worked closely with both princes.

“Whenever I spoke to William about Harry back in the day, he was very, very protective of him,” the former editor revealed to The Mirror. He added that there must have been times when Harry really “missed” his elder brother, especially after he became a father.

Harry admitted during his Australia visit last week how he doesn’t want a royal role as it “killed my mum”. He also made a note of his feelings about becoming a father to Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet and the kind of childhood he wants to give them.

Duncan claimed that if Harry and William were to put aside their royal statuses, Harry would have “felt less isolated” to have his brother, “especially when it came to becoming a father himself and struggling with elements of that experience”.

It remains to be seen if William would cave in seeing the emotional turmoil his brother is going through, pulling at his heartstrings.