King Charles ‘son' receives good news as line of succession undergoes shift

The royal line of succession is the centre of an important debate as there is growing pressure from the public to remove Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor from it.

Before the magnitude of Andrew’s allegations were exposed in the Epstein files, Prince Harry and his two children, Archie and Lilibet, were also urged to be taken out given that they are non-working royals.

For now, there is a need for all the commonwealth states to make a unanimous decision if the UK parliament takes a decision, there is still some shuffling taking place in the royal honours and positions. This means good news for King Charles’s godson Nicholas Knatchbull.

Nicholas, who studied at Eton College like Prince William and Prince Harry, has a close bond with his royal brothers and Princess Diana. He had been removed from the ancestral seat by his father but is now restored as the heir to the Broadlands estate in Hampshire in unexpected turn of events.

The situation has been described as “simply astonishing” by an insider close to the situation.

“It was decided to bring Nicholas back into the family because he’s proved that he's a changed man. He's now married, has two children and has settled down a lot,” they told DailyMail.

Another source from the estate confirmed, “We were recently told that he is now going to inherit the title of Earl Mountbatten and the estate after all.”