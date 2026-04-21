Royal family marks historic day with sweet throwback: 'We miss you'

Royal family dropped a special surprise for fans as they are celebrating the longest-serving British monarch, Queen Elizabeth II.

On April 21, Palace marked the historic event that is the Queen's 100th birthday by releasing some unseen photos.

From her childhood through to her graceful old age, royal fans cherished many sweet throwback moments.

King Charles' team penned a note alongside delightful pictures, "Remembering Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, 1926 – 2022."

Earlier to this, King Charles released a video message, honouring his mother's legacy and courage to serve people.

He confessed that the Queen, if alive, may feel "troubled" by "the times we now live in," hinting at the global conflicts.

Charles hopes that "goodness will always prevail, and that a brighter dawn is never far from the horizon."

The King, during his reign, demonstrated his commitment to carrying forward his mother's legacy, which is reflected in Prince Harry's situation.

The Duke of Sussex's request to perform royal duties part-time was declined by the late monarch, as well as by Charles.