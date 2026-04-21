Kate Middleton's bombshell encounter with Queen: 'Terrified'

Kate Middleton's 'terrified' encounter with Queen: Bombshell truth

Princess Kate had to pass several tests before marrying into the royal family as she was about to become the wife of the heir to the British throne, then-second in line of succession.

Kate might never forget her first encounter with the late Queen as it did not go well. She had been dating for several years before being formally introduced to William's grandmother.

“It must be the most extraordinary, nerve-racking experience to be dating the Queen’s grandson, a future King, claimed former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond.

She went on to share her knowledge about the meeting, addig: "Catherine was William’s girlfriend for the best part of seven years before she was formally introduced to his granny, and I can only imagine how odd that was.

"They had even been at the same event two years earlier — William’s passing out parade at Sandhurst — but they hadn’t formally met."

According to the commentator, the Queen’s approach to her grandson’s potential future wife was distinctly cautious.

However, once she was confident that this was a serious relationship, Queen Elizabeth grew to like and admire Catherine.

Kate has drawn much inspiration from the monarch on how to handle royal life. She even turned to the late Queen as a close confidant throughout the years, as she would turn to her husband's grandmother for advice on how to handle elements of royal life.

And while the two women had a unique bond, the early days of their relationship was much more hesitant.

As the shy St Andrews student who met William, 43, back in 2001, the Princess of Wales had to prove herself to the late Queen.

Queen Elizabeth II even played a major role in bringing William and Kate back together after their brief split, telling her grandson to have faith in his relationship.

The late monarch summoned the future king to a private meeting shortly after he announced in 2007 that he and Kate had separated, urging him to follow his heart and marry the future queen.

The separation came four years into their relationship, after Kate delivered William an ultimatum to commit to their future or she would be the one to walk away.

However, Queen stepped in to save their relationship, convincing him to rekindle his love.

According to a biography, a long-standing friend who Kate confided in at the time said: “Catherine was distressed. She was miserable, but she certainly wasn’t desperate. She felt as though she had nothing to lose and for the first time she probably relayed her true feelings to William."

According to Myers: “William was more than just crestfallen and worried about whether he was throwing away the one constant in his life. He was, according to one well-placed source, ‘completely broken’.

"In that moment the Queen advised her grandson that ‘the only certain path is the one supported by faith. It was all she had to say,’ they said,” claimed the author.

The royal family is today, 21 April, 2026, marking what would've been the late Queen Elizabeth's 100th birthday with a series of tributes to Britain's longest-reigning monarch.

The Princess of Wales is one member of the Firm who really forged a special bond with the Queen after she married into the royal family in 2011.



