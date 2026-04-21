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Duchess Sophie steps out in style as King Charles leads royals at key event

King Charles, Queen Camilla make public appearance to celebrate Queen Elizabeth's big day

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

Published April 21, 2026

Duchess Sophie steps out in style as King Charles leads royals at key event
Duchess Sophie steps out in style as King Charles leads royals at key event

King Charles and Queen Camilla joined key members of the royal family to celebrate Queen Elizabeth II's legacy.

The royal couple arrived at the British Museum in London to view the final design for the national memorial to the Queen on the 100th anniversary of her birth.

The monarch's 'secret weapon', Duchess Sophie and her husband Prince Edward also stepped out to support Charles. 

For the notable royal gathering, the Duchess of Edinburgh donned a chic black and white dress, paired with stylish brown shoes.

Apart from that, the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester were also spotted by the press arriving at the event commemorating the 100th anniversary of the birth of The Duke of Gloucester‘s late first cousin, Queen Elizabeth II.

Later today, a reception at Buckingham Palace is also set to take place in honour of the longest-serving British monarch.

The Prince and Princess of Wales will also take part in a significant royal engagement. 

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