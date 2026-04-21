Beatrice, Eugenie hit with fresh blow as King Charles makes sudden change

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's scandal horror seemingly won't stop following his daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, as the sisters are hit with a fresh setback.

Earlier, there were reports that the monarch had decided to keep his nieces inside the royal circle after the Easter snub.

It was revealed that the Royal Ascot invitations were extended to Beatrice and Eugenie, but the Princesses are set to miss the historic royal gathering.

The King, alongside his key family members, is set to mark Queen Elizabeth II's 100th birthday celebrations today, April 21.

Speaking about the blow for the Yorks, royal expert Richard Fitzpatrick told the Daily Mail, "Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie are being snubbed as attention on this anniversary must be on one person."

He added, "An invitation could certainly not have been extended to Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, who was recently arrested and who has disgraced the royal family."

The two other family members, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, also suffered a setback as they were not invited to join the royal family on the special commemoration.