Princess Kate takes quiet step for Prince William amid tough dilemma

The Prince and Princess of Wales have been grown into a strong unit as they faced multiple challenges together. Given that they have the responsibility of their three children and their future in the royal family, the matter of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor still appears to be major cause of concern.

The future king, known for his ruthless streak, has stirred a new form of debate about the changes that will come in the monarchy, which brings a lot of pressure on William.

It will not be an easy situation to deal with but it won’t be the first time they are setting boundaries even if they had to break protocols. According to royal correspondent Katie Nicholl, Kate’s first priority is William’s wellbeing as he did for her during her cancer battle.

She had now made a meaningful proposition for William amid the tough phases they have yet to see.

“They have a relationship rooted in a firm friendship, which has transitioned and changed over the years, but ultimately they have grown together as a couple,” she told The Mirror.

“That may take the form of allowing him the time and space to deal with things privately, or providing him with a safe space in which to relax and to take his mind off things, maybe over a game with the children or getting outdoors for a long walk in nature.”

It has been a turbulent period for the Royal Family and the PR battle they face with Prince Harry and Meghan.

Moreover, Andrew has only worsened it the royal crisis. Hence, William would need all the support, especially as the prospect of Andrew's arrest grows.