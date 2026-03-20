Russia earns around $9B from energy exports in just 15 days of Iran war

Russia appears to be the biggest financial winner amid the current energy crises, which intensified after the U.S.-Israeli airstrikes on Iran.

Moscow earned over €7.7 billion in fuel exports in just the first 15 days of war in the Middle East.

Surging global oil prices and the waiver of U.S. sanctions on Russian crude oil has played a significant role in increasing Russian energy exports.

According to the data from the Center for Research on Energy and Clean Air (CREA), Russia’s oil exports surged by 14 percent in just the first 15 days of the U.S.-Israel and Iran war reaching €372 million a day.

Combined energy exports by Moscow, including oil, gas and coal reached €513 million a day, an increase from €472 million a day in February 2026.

Oil prices have skyrocketed since Iran closed the Strait of Hormuz, a key oil route through which nearly 20 percent of the global oil supply passes. It was closed after the U.S. and Israel launched an unproved war against Iran.

Earlier, U.S. President Donald Trump issued a 30-day waiver on sanctions against Russian oil despite concerns from the European leaders.

EU leaders have urged the U.S. president to reconsider the waiver, warning that it could financially benefit Russia, which in turn, would harm Ukraine amid the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine.