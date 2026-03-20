Prince William’s mission meets a ‘lovely’ day in Bournemouth

Prince William’s routine royal visit turned into a feel-good moment on the south coast.

The 43-year-old royal headed to Bournemouth to spotlight the work of Homewards.

A campaign he launched in 2023 through The Royal Foundation of the Prince and Princess of Wales with an ambitious goal to stop homelessness before it ever starts.

After the visit, William took to Instagram on Thursday to reflect on the day, praising how Homewards is tackling youth homelessness in Bournemouth, Christchurch, and Poole.

He highlighted the project’s early-intervention approach and its growing international interest.

The future king shared that delegations from countries like Australia, Canada, and Finland are now looking at the model as a blueprint.

During his stop, the Prince met local partners shaping Bournemouth’s “Local Action Plan”one of six flagship areas across Great Britain working toward long-term solutions.

He also visited The Bourne Academy, where educators and frontline groups are teaming up to support vulnerable young people before they reach crisis point.

The royal outing had a cheeky side when three young well-wishers Lily, her brother William, and their cousin Eva called out to him with a bouquet in hand.

William thanked them, joking about the unexpected gift.

Asked to rate Bournemouth out of 10, he replied it’s “lovely,” especially when the sun shows up.

He kept a promise to Lily by stopping for a selfie on his way back, wrapping up the visit on a warm, personal note.