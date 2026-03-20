Palace reaction to Meghan's renewed plan to use royal connections

Meghan Markle's latest move sparked reaction within the Palace, an insider revealed that 'a lot is happening' after the Sussexes' increased use of royal connections for personal gains.

For the unversed, the Duchess of Sussex is set to take part in an all-women wellness retreat, whose ticket prices have been a topic of discussion for a few days.

Prince Harry and Meghan are set to travel to Australia mid-April, their spokesperson confirmed, confirming that the couple will take part in "private, business and philanthropic engagements."

However, it has been claimed that after their commercial setbacks, and the most recent one for Meghan, As Ever, parting ways with Netflix, the Sussexes have been rallying on their royal ties more.

A Palace courtier reacted to the ongoing situation, and as per the Daily Mail, they said, "A lot is going on behind the scenes that people don’t know about."

Upon discussion of Meghan's "money-making" act, another royal source took a dig at her, stating, "She’s basically Fergie."

Harry and Meghan stepped down from their senior royal roles in 2020 to pursue a life on their own terms.

But the tables have seemingly turned, and they are "finding" ways to make a royal return to sustain their lifestyle and social standing.