Meghan Markle cheers up attendees in key speech amid crisis: 'Grateful' 

Meghan Markle cheers up attendees in first speech amid crisis: 'Grateful'

Meghan Markle received a big round of applause as she was invited onstage to speak a few words at her close friend's big event.

The Duchess of Sussex returned to the headlines with her surprise outing in Beverly Hills for a meaningful purpose.

Meghan, despite the ongoing controversy from a recent article, left Montecito to support her soon-to-be mother and friend, Kelly McKee Zajfen, at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel.

Dressed in a chic floor-length strapless gown, the doting mother of Archie and Lilibet took part in the Alliance for Children's Rights 34th Annual Champions for Children event.

For the unversed, her friend Kelly is the Alliance of Moms co-founder, and Meghan often extends her support for the meaningful project.

After being invited on stage, Meghan said, "Good evening, everyone, how are you doing tonight?" This left the attendees cheering up for the Duchess, bringing a smile to her face.

"I am so grateful to be here today to celebrate with you, my dear friend and co-founder of Alliance Moms and members of Alliance for Children's Rights."