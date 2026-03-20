Ronnie O'Sullivan sets record with historic 153 break at World Open

The snooker legend O’Sullivan posts a historic 153 break at World Open in Yushan, China, on March 20, 2026.

Seven-time world champion O’Sullivan registered the new record in the opening frame of his quarter-final match with Ryan Day, securing a crushing 5-0 win.

The 50-year-old Snooker GOAT, buzzing with triumph, took to X (formerly Twitter) and shared a video message, saying, “Big shoutout to all the people who have messaged me and congratulated me on the 153.”

He praised everyone who vouched for him, adding, “It was a pretty cool moment, really happy to do it. Thank you to everyone out there who supported me.”

O’Sullivan achieved this historic triumph after forcing Ryan Day into a snooker at the start of the opening frame of their quarterfinal, and Day’s failed escape attempt handed O’Sullivan a free ball.

That paved the way for the seven-time world champion to start his break with the green, followed by his opening black to put him on eight points before even potting a red.

O’Sullivan then cleared the 15 reds with 15 blacks, along with 13 more blacks and two pinks, before finishing off the colors to secure a historic 153 break.

O’Sullivan is now set to face China’s Wu Yize in the semis tomorrow, Saturday, March 21, 2026.