Andrew's world turns upside down as police investigation widens

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor has received shocking update as police investigation continues.

The former prince was taken into custody on his 66th birthday in February on suspicion of misconduct in public office after the latest release of Epstein files. He was allowe dto go home after 11-hour-long questioning at Aylsham Police Station.

Police have since continued to investigate the allegations, which centre on Andrew's time as the UK's special trade envoy and his friendship with the convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Now, the investigation into the former Duke has received a major update as the inquiry is reportedly set to widen beyond misconduct in public office.

Detectives are said to be widening their investigation to other potential offences, including a corruption probe and sex trafficking offences, according to a new report in The Times.

There is also a scoping inquiry into alleged sex trafficking, according to the source, with investigations expected to take at least a year.

Andrew has always denied any wrongdoing. He also claimed he never met Virginia Giuffre, who died by suicide last year, after accusing the former prince of sexual assault. He paid a £12 million settlement to her in 2022.