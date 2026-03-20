Meghan Markle turns deaf ear to 'false' claims in first public appearance

Meghan Markle made her first public appearance after several claims were made against the Sussexes in a new bombshell article.

On March 19, the Duchess of Sussex, in a strapless, chic gown, stepped out to support a meaningful cause.

Meghan was seen beaming with joy alongside her close pal Kelly McKee Zajfen at the Alliance for Children's Rights 34th Annual Champions for Children event, which took place at the Beverly Wilshire in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The duo of friends was laughing and enjoying their moment in front of the cameras.

Kelly, the co-founder of the Alliance of Moms, had earlier heaped praise on her friend, the Duchess, for her commitment to the important cause. "I’m so grateful to have you by my side," she said.

Meghan Markle's surprise outing was significant, especially after Variety's recent article reported that the Sussexes left Netflix blindsided by their Oprah Winfrey interview.

Among many other revelations, the publication also said that Meghan 'bosses' Harry around during meetings and disappears from conversations.

Harry and Meghan's spokesperson denied all the claims, calling them 'categorically false.'

Their team said, "Netflix and Archewell had legal counsel involved to oversee the evolution of the deal, as is common practice for any deal changes in Hollywood."