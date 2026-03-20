Beatrice, Eugenie suffer final heartbreak as King Charles steps back

King Charles, Prince William make important call for Beatrice, Eugenie

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie's last hope and biggest support system from the royal family was forced to give up, leaving the sisters more isolated than ever before.

King Charles, who always stands for his nieces, is now finding it difficult to oppose his own family, who are clearly maintaining a distance from the controversial Yorks.

Beatrice and Eugenie's parents, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and Sarah Ferguson, have already lost all of their royal perks, including titles, house, and connections, after their dark secrets leaked in the Epstein files.

Now, people are saying it's Beatrice and Eugenie's turn. Though any wrongdoing from their end is still not confirmed, the sisters have been mentioned in the files, causing problems for the monarchy.

Discussing the serious situation, royal expert Robert Jobson told Express that "nobody gives up a title voluntarily - without royal duties, an HRH is a target, not a shield. It ties them to Andrew. To Epstein. To all of it."

He added, "Charles loves those girls. Always has. But he won't go to war for Andrew - and they know it."

The royal commentator also shed light on the mood inside Kensington Palace related to Beatrice and Eugenie's royal future.

He shared, "William is cold-eyed about the institution. Unsentimental. Catherine backs people who stay quiet and get on with things. Of the three, Charles is the only one who actually cares."

However, the monarch will also think about his reign and the crown in the end. Charles and William need to make the call related to Beatrice and Eugenie's royal titles.