King Charles says 'Eid Mubarak' to Muslims in delightful message

King Charles brought smiles to faces with his delightful message on the occasion of Eid.

Warm greetings have been shared for the Muslim community on the official Instagram page of the royal family.

The message reads, "#EidMubarak to Muslims celebrating in the UK and around the world."

This Eid post was made after King Charles and the key royals bid farewell to the President of Nigeria and the First Lady following their state visit to the UK.

During a lavish state banquet, the monarch also delivered a key speech, speaking of the UK and Nigeria's ties, and also expressed hope to move forward together with "respect and partnership."

The King said, "The friendship between our two countries, Mr President, is a partnership of equals that has brought us both enormous benefits.

"It has been described to me as a deeply spiritual connection – beyond churches and mosques – a deep bond through which we have strengthened our shared security, ensured our economies are more prosperous, and empowered each other to believe in a more hopeful future."