Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor still gets HRH labeled furniture

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's removal trucks were spotted today hauling boxes labeled “HRH” into his newly refurbished Norfolk home, part of the Sandringham estate.

The containers, marked with tags such as “HRH sitting room” and “HRH office,” arrived just months after King Charles stripped the former Duke of York of all royal titles and honours in October.

The five-bedroom farmhouse, near Wolferton, has been quietly prepped for the former prince, with engineers installing TV and broadband back in January, CCTV cameras keeping watch, and a six-foot security fence sealing the property.

Mountbatten has been living temporarily at Wood Farm, the modest cottage where his late father, Prince Philip, spent his final years, since leaving Royal Lodge earlier this year.

His move to Marsh Farm comes amid intense scrutiny following his arrest last month on his birthday, when he spent 11 hours in custody on suspicion of misconduct in public office.

The relocation was orchestrated by Gander & White, the royal-warranted art logistics firm, which transported what are believed to be paintings and other valuables to the farmhouse.

Royal sources that Mountbatten-Windsor is expected to settle in soon.