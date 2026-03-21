England Rugby Captain Maro Itoje hails ‘inspiring’ moment with King Charles

England’s rugby skipper, Maro Itoje, left the field for fine dining last week as he attended a glittering state banquet at Windsor Castle alongside the royals, Nigeria’s President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, First Lady Oluremi Tinubu, and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

Posting on Instagram, the England and Saracens star reflected on the evening, calling it “inspiring” and highlighting the importance of UK-Nigeria relations.

Born in London to Nigerian parents, Itoje wrote: “I had the honour of attending the State Banquet at Windsor Castle last night between the two countries that are deeply close to my heart the UK and Nigeria.

It was inspiring to see and hear how the British and Nigerian governments are looking forward to navigating a brighter future and relations between the two great countries.”

The event, held on 18 March, marked the first Nigerian state visit to the UK in 37 years.

Guests were treated to a dazzling display of royal pageantry, with Queen Camilla in a cream embroidered gown and Princess of Wales, paying tribute to Nigeria’s flag in green.

King Charles delivered a speech referencing Jollof rice rivalries while also touching on faith and collaboration between Christian and Muslim communities in Nigeria.

For Itoje, the banquet was more than a glittering affair; it was a reminder of the shared history, culture, and aspirations binding the UK and Nigeria together.

“This wasn’t just a dinner, it was a vision for stronger ties and celebrating what brings our countries together,” Itoje added.