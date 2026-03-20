King Charles and Camilla hire their former critic to run Palace PR

King Charles and Queen Camilla have made a new appointment, bringing in seasoned royal correspondent Rhiannon Mills as their communications secretary.

After more than a decade reporting on the royal family, Mills is now stepping behind palace doors moving from covering the monarchy to shaping how it speaks to the world.

At 46, she arrives with extensive global experience and a reputation for sharp insight, calm delivery, and quick thinking under pressure.

Her new role will see her oversee official messaging, handle major announcements, and help coordinate high-profile engagements and international tours for the King and Queen.

Palace insiders believe her background in journalism makes her ideally placed to navigate the ever-demanding media landscape surrounding the monarchy.

Rhiannon Mills with King Charles

There’s also a close royal link already in place. Her partner, Andrew Parsons, works as a photographer for Prince William and Kate placing Mills firmly within royal circles even before taking on the role.

She steps into the position at a sensitive time, with the monarchy facing renewed scrutiny and public debate.

Recent controversy surrounding Andrew and visible protests by Republic have added pressure on how the Royal Family communicates with the public.

Mills is no stranger to asking difficult questions. Her reporting includes commentary following the interview by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle with Oprah Winfrey, where she argued that silence alone would not calm the storm.