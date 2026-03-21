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Meghan Markle reveals three personal highlights in new story

Meghan Markle glows in sleek black as she celebrates mum-to-be friend

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Geo News Digital Desk
|

March 21, 2026

Meghan Markle reveals three personal highlights in new story
Meghan Markle reveals three personal highlights in new story

Meghan Markle gave her Instagram followers a little bit of everything this Friday. 

She posted from her lifestyle brand to heartfelt friendship shoutouts and even a side of film celebration.

First story shows the Duchess inviting fans to explore As Ever's latest collaboration. 

The newly launched Garden Tea Bloom Box, created alongside High Camp Supply, is a sensory treat blending High Camp gardenias with peonies, camellia greens, jasmine, and mint, paired with As Ever’s herbal peppermint tea and sage honey with honeycomb.

Meghan Markle reveals three personal highlights in new story

She also shared a warm nod to her close friend Kelly McKee Zajfen, posting a simple yet heartfelt message: “proud of you @heartmom,” following their recent outing together.

The pair attended the 34th Annual Champions for Children gala hosted by the Alliance for Children's Rights at the Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel, celebrating Kelly and her work with the Alliance of Moms.

Dressed in a sleek Ralph Lauren gown, the Duchess looked radiant as she stepped out in support of her close friend, who is currently expecting a baby boy.

And in a final story, Meghan highlighted a big win for the film Cookie Queens, which picked up the Festival Favorite Audience Award at SXSW. 

Reposting the team’s excitement, the update read: “Wow- such an honour. Huge thanks from our whole film team to the fabulous audiences, programmers, and volunteers! 

We had a blast at SXSW and can’t wait to bring the film to more festivals and theaters.”

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