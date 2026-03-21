Meghan Markle reveals three personal highlights in new story

Meghan Markle gave her Instagram followers a little bit of everything this Friday.

She posted from her lifestyle brand to heartfelt friendship shoutouts and even a side of film celebration.

First story shows the Duchess inviting fans to explore As Ever's latest collaboration.

The newly launched Garden Tea Bloom Box, created alongside High Camp Supply, is a sensory treat blending High Camp gardenias with peonies, camellia greens, jasmine, and mint, paired with As Ever’s herbal peppermint tea and sage honey with honeycomb.

She also shared a warm nod to her close friend Kelly McKee Zajfen, posting a simple yet heartfelt message: “proud of you @heartmom,” following their recent outing together.

The pair attended the 34th Annual Champions for Children gala hosted by the Alliance for Children's Rights at the Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel, celebrating Kelly and her work with the Alliance of Moms.

Dressed in a sleek Ralph Lauren gown, the Duchess looked radiant as she stepped out in support of her close friend, who is currently expecting a baby boy.

And in a final story, Meghan highlighted a big win for the film Cookie Queens, which picked up the Festival Favorite Audience Award at SXSW.

Reposting the team’s excitement, the update read: “Wow- such an honour. Huge thanks from our whole film team to the fabulous audiences, programmers, and volunteers!

We had a blast at SXSW and can’t wait to bring the film to more festivals and theaters.”