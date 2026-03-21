Meghan Markle dropped from Netflix execs’ feeds amid brand fallout

Chief executive Ted Sarandos and chief content officer Bela Bajaria have both hit the unfollow button on Meghan Markle and her lifestyle brand As Ever.

This reportedly happened around four weeks ago, raised eyebrows given Sarandos was once one of Meghan’s most visible supporters on the platform.

When she returned to Instagram at the start of 2025, he was among the first big names to follow her even adding her business venture, then known as American Riviera Orchard, to his tightly curated following list of around 450 accounts.

Now both Meghan’s personal and brand accounts have quietly disappeared from the executives’ feeds, first noticed by the Mail.

Sarandos’s wife, Nicole Avant, still follows her personally though not the brand with insiders insisting the friendship remains intact.

“Nicole and the Duchess are still friends,” a source noted.

The digital distancing comes not long after Netflix stepped away from its association with As Ever on March 6, following reports that the lifestyle venture struggled to build the buzz many had expected.

Originally launched in April 2025, the brand leaned into home-inspired aesthetic, offering everything from fruit preserves and cookie mixes to candles, teas, all tied to Meghan’s series With Love, Meghan.

A report from Variety suggested tensions had surfaced, claiming Sarandos had grown frustrated and would only engage through legal channels.

A Netflix spokesperson dismissed the reports as “absolutely inaccurate,” while Meghan’s lawyer, Michael J. Kump, went further, calling them “blatantly false.”