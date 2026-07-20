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Prince George true feelings laid bare as daunting challenge lies ahead

Prince George navigates big task as he is 'very well aware' of his role as future monarch

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Published July 20, 2026

Prince George true feelings laid bare as daunting challenge lies ahead
Prince George true feelings laid bare as daunting challenge lies ahead

Prince George has indicated that he is ready to take on the challenges that lie ahead as he embarks on a new journey of his royal life in a matter of weeks.

The eldest son of Prince William and Princess Kate will be turning a teenager on Wednesday and Kensington Palace also confirmed that he would be walking in his father’s footsteps and join Eton College in September.

While there is great care and planning being taken about George’s security, there is a key concern for parents about how he would be interacting with peers at his school,

According to a close friend of the Waleses, George is “just like any other teen” behind closed doors but takes his role “very seriously”.

“He’s not an extrovert or a show-off,” the pal told The Sun. “In fact, he’s quite a sensitive soul who’s very into conservation, like his father and grandfather, and music.”

Meanwhile, there is one challenge that he will be facing is making friends and interacting with his peers, knowing fully well the status he holds.

“George is very aware of who he is, and that has made him extremely cautious with friendships,” he revealed. “You have to feel for him really, it’s a very difficult thing to know you will be the future King of England.”

The friend added, “He hasn’t faced up to the enormity of his future, but he does take his position seriously.”

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