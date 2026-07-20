Royal family issues statement to celebrate Spain's win against Argentina

The Spanish royal family joined their national team to celebrate a historic win against Argentina in the FIFA World Cup final.

King Felipe and Queen Letizia, alongside their two daughters, Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofía, were presented at the thrilling event at New York New Jersey Stadium.

They joined the Spanish team and lifted the trophy while beaming with joy.

After the win, the Spanish royal family wrote, "World Champions!! Congratulations@sefutbol

"This star is the reward for a journey as long as it was demanding, travelled with effort, sacrifice, perseverance, and exemplary dedication in every match.

"You have faced every challenge with the conviction of a great team and have taken the name of Spain to the very top.

Congratulations to the players, the coaching staff, and all the fans. Today we celebrate a title; tomorrow we will remember a legend."

Spain's Ferran Torres ' last-minute winning goal secured the team a much-deserved victory.