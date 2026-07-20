Prince Harry makes exciting Invictus Games announcement: 'I am coming'

Prince Harry's team finally revealed the country set to host the Invictus Games in 2029.

On July 20, the Duke of Sussex announced that the Republic of Korea would host the events of his passion project.

The statement reads, "I AM Coming to the Republic of Korea!

"The Invictus Games Foundation is delighted to announce that Daejeon, Republic of Korea, has been selected to host the #InvictusGames in 2029.

"The Invictus Games Daejeon 2029 will be the ninth edition of the Games and the first ever to be held in Asia, marking a significant opportunity for the continued growth of the international Invictus Movement.

"We would like to thank Aalborg, Denmark, and San Diego, United States, for their outstanding bids. Their passion, vision and commitment made this one of the strongest and most competitive host city processes to date."