Prince Harry finally settles ‘all-time British Harrys’ debate in two words

Prince Harry found himself in an hilarious ‘conflict of interest’ as he appeared on a discussion for the latest edition of After Hours with James Corden.

The former late-night show host rehashed the debate he was having with his cohosts about the ‘all-time British Harrys’. While there were several different opinions on it, James had suggested that the verdict will be decided when the Duke of Sussex himself comes on the show.

The Harrys in question were, apart from the royal, Harry Styles, Harry Potter and England football captain Harry Kane.

King Charles’s second son was amused and went along with the whole debate, where James thought that he could’ve done a whole show on this.

Prince Harry was then put on the spot, where he ranks Styles on number first, then put Kane on second. There was a pause where everyone had the table had some giggles and until the Duke had himself with Harry Potter on third.

He then quipped that they can have a “quidditch off” later for the spot.

Elsewhere during the interview, Harry spoke about playing football in school. He also gave his thoughts about England losing in the semi-final, as he had been rooting for the big win.