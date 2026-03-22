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Sarah Ferguson sinks to new low as hidden money scheme exposed: ‘revolting'

Sarah Ferguson’s desperate attempt to make money lands her in new trouble with royals

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Geo News Digital Desk
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March 22, 2026

Sarah Ferguson sinks to new low as hidden money scheme exposed: ‘revolting&apos;
Sarah Ferguson ‘sinks to new low’ as hidden money scheme exposed: ‘revolting’

Sarah Ferguson, who had been living in a self-imposed exile after the royals ousted her from the fold owing to her shameful scandals, is pulling out ridiculous schemes as she gets strapped for cash.

The former Duchess of York had been secretly reaching out to Hollywood executives and holding meetings about an idea that involves a beloved memory of the late Queen Elizabeth II.

According to a source cited by The Sun on Sunday, Fergie discussed the “bizarre” idea to clone the Queen’s corgis and sell them to dog lovers around the world.

“One idea under discussion was that camera crews would follow Sarah on a journey to clone the dogs with a team of scientists and investors, with a view to selling them to dog lovers around the world,” the insider said.

Fergie suggested that she would start a company ‘The Queen’s Corgis’ and she would sell the animals while managing her “strained” ties with the royal family.

“There were meetings in LA over lunch and dinner,” they added, noting that TV executives initially considered it “out of amusement”. However, after a few follow-up Zoom meetings it “soon fizzled out”.

Royal author Richard Fitzwilliam dubbed Fergie’s idea as “unbelievably grotesque and utterly bizarre”.

The author explained that the Queen trusted Sarah and Andrew with her beloved dogs which is why it all sounds wrong.

“While it might be too much to expect Sarah Ferguson to be able to even spell sensitivity, you wouldn’t have expected her to sink this low. It’s revolting,” he continued. “Unfortunately, it’s mad enough to be believable.”

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