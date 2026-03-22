Prince Harry, Meghan Markle future projects at Netflix get update

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are moving ahead with their plans as their Netflix future remains unclear amid mixed reports.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who had signed a lucrative deal with the streaming giant and then renewed the contact last year, still have several projects lined up, including their movie deal.

It was revealed that the Sussexes had bought the rights of the Carley Fortune’s novel Meet Me at the Lake to turn it into a movie adaptation. However, given that the movie had been in development since the past three years, it raised questions over whether it was still in the Sussex-Netflix agenda.

Now, sources cited by Page Six have revealed that a director has been hired for the adaptation and they have completed the rewrite of the project.

Meanwhile, the adaptation of Jasmine Guillory’s hit book, The Wedding Date, has yet to find a director and cast.

There are other projects in the works with the streaming giant but they are still being kept under wraps on both ends.

On the other hand, Harry and Meghan’s produced documentary, Cookie Queens, which Netflix didn’t buy the rights to, has been acquired by a distribution company to show in the US. The couple would soon be making an announcement as it would soon be getting a theatrical release.