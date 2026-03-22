Beatrice’s health at risk as pals raise alarm bells: ‘haven’t been great’

Princess Beatrice appears to be stuck in an emotional roller coaster as she struggles to keep her family together, especially with her two young daughters.

The eldest daughter of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and Sarah Ferguson is currently facing a big snub from the royal family, whereas her friends are also concerned about Beatrice’s marital life being in ‘shambles’.

Beatrice shares four-year-old Sienna and one-year-old Athena with husband Edo Mapelli Mozzi. She is also step-mom to 11-year-old Wolfie, Edo’s son with ex Dara Huang.

Close friends of King Charles’s niece have shared concerning details about Beatrice’s life which are beginning to take its toll on her.

Even though Edo and Beatrice have been spotted together in recent times, sources told Mail on Sunday that there is a notable “distance” between the couple.

The biggest point of contention between the two is Andrew and his slew of scandals, which have been affecting everyone associated to the disgraced ex-prince.

Edo is keen on avoiding his shamed father-in-law whereas Beatrice is determined to offer some support as a daughter.

“Things haven’t been great for a while between them, but Beatrice has been determined to soldier on and forge a path through,” an insider said. “Beatrice is quite different from her sister.”

The source described Beatrice to “almost naively” see the good in people and that she “will turn a blind eye to uncomfortable truths” which is why she still supports her father and also has faith in her husband.

“She wants to stay together, but he seems more and more distracted by work and travel. Just when she needs him most, he’s been pulling away,” the source added.

All this is understood to be adding to the stress which could seriously affect Beatrice’s mental health, also considering that her daughters are very small.

The 37-year-old needs her emotional support system more than ever, and that’s when Edo has been busy with his work.