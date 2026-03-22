Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor unaffected with dogs in latest public appearance

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor has been seen in public for the first time since his release from police custody over four weeks ago, quietly reappearing near his Norfolk base.

The former royal was spotted close to Marsh Farm on the King’s estate, taking his dogs out for a walk alongside security.

Before this, he had been keeping a low profile at Wood Farm, the secluded cottage where he had retreated following his arrest.

Images at the time showed him slumped in the back of a car leaving Aylsham Police Station, after being taken in on his 66th birthday on suspicion of misconduct in public office.

Activity around Marsh Farm suggests preparations are in full swing, with removal crews recently delivering boxes marked “HRH” including labels for a “sitting room” and “office” despite King Charles having stripped him of his royal styling and honours last year.

Royal watchers have also noted the arrival of trucks from Gander & White, valuable belongings, including artwork, are being carefully transferred as he prepares to settle in.