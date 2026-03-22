Lady Amelia Windsor shares private hen photos tied to grandparents' love story

Lady Amelia Windsor's posts sister's private photos

Lady Amelia Windsor gave followers a rare peek behind palace doors this weekend, sharing a fun snapshot from her sister Lady Marina Windsor’s hen celebrations.

Taking to Instagram, Amelia posted a surprise moment from the getaway, showing the bride-to-be.

Marina was dressed in a white crop top, floaty skirt, ballet pumps, and a cosy cream cardigan.

Amelia kept it simple but celebratory, tagging her sister and adding a bride emoji to celebrate the occassion.

The pre-wedding celebrations come months after she announced her engagement to Nico Macauley, a 32-year-old executive at Zscaler.

The couple shared their happy news back in June 2025, choosing a meaningful date June 8 which coincided with the wedding anniversary of her grandparents, the Duke and late Duchess of Kent.

At the time, Marina posted a glowing selfie with her fiancé, champagne in hand and her engagement ring on full display, marking the moment in understated royal style.

Among the first to celebrate publicly was Amelia, who couldn’t contain her excitement, commenting: “Yippeeee!!”