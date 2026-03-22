King Charles to receive Scotland’s plans for stunning memorial tribute

The Scottish Government announces a new Scotland Legacy Group tasked with designing the memorial.

Queen Elizabeth II’s extraordinary seven-decade reign will soon be celebrated with a permanent tribute.

The committee will develop proposals to present to the First Minister, who will then bring them before King Charles, ensuring the Queen’s legacy is commemorated with fitting grandeur.

At the helm is Dr Joseph Morrow, Lord Lyon King of Arms, who described the role as “an honour and a responsibility” and promised a memorial that reflects unique cultural identity.

Queen Elizabeth II to be honoured

Joining him is a distinguished team spanning academia, the arts, and government.

Dr Anna Keay, director of the Landmark Trust and member of the Queen Elizabeth Memorial Committee; Professor Chandrika Kaul, modern history academic at St Andrews; retired Lieutenant Colonel Johnny Stewart; and leading cultural figures Leonie Bell, Anne Lyden, and Helen Webster will be attending.

Culture Secretary Angus Robertson highlighted the profound affection Scots showed during the Queen’s cortege from Balmoral to the Palace of Holyroodhouse.

“Queen Elizabeth meant so much to so many people,” he said.

“It is only right that we honour her remarkable life of public service with a memorial that captures that admiration.”

Dr Morrow added: “We aim to create a space that feels distinctly Scottish while celebrating her life and service.”