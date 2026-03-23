Princess Eugenie keeps birthdays cosy with ‘besties' breakfast tradition

Princess Eugenie could jet off for low-key birthday in the sun

Princess Eugenie is ringing in her 36th birthday away from the glare of royal fanfare, opting instead for a low-key celebration.

The younger daughter of Andrew will likely spend the day with her husband Jack Brooksbank and their two sons, August and Ernest.

In recent years, Eugenie has embraced a more understated approach to birthdays, favouring intimate family time over grand gatherings.

Last year offered a charming glimpse into her world, as she shared a sweet snapshot of a breakfast date with her boys, captioning it “Birthday besties.”

Her mother, Sarah Ferguson, has never missed a chance to mark the occasion with heartfelt flair.

Previous tributes have included messages and family photos with an eye-catching pink and red cake featuring a cheeky nickname.

This year, however, Eugenie appears to be choosing privacy over publicity.

A getaway abroad wouldn’t be surprising, offering a chance to celebrate in peace, far from the noise.

If she stays in the UK, she could opt for a catch-up with her sister, Princess Beatrice.

Beatrice was recently seen enjoying a day out in Notting Hill with her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, according to photos published by the Daily Mail.