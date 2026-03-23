Princess Eugenie keeps birthdays cosy with ‘besties' breakfast tradition

March 23, 2026
Princess Eugenie is ringing in her 36th birthday away from the glare of royal fanfare, opting instead for a low-key celebration.
The younger daughter of Andrew will likely spend the day with her husband Jack Brooksbank and their two sons, August and Ernest.
In recent years, Eugenie has embraced a more understated approach to birthdays, favouring intimate family time over grand gatherings.
Last year offered a charming glimpse into her world, as she shared a sweet snapshot of a breakfast date with her boys, captioning it “Birthday besties.”
Her mother, Sarah Ferguson, has never missed a chance to mark the occasion with heartfelt flair.
Previous tributes have included messages and family photos with an eye-catching pink and red cake featuring a cheeky nickname.
This year, however, Eugenie appears to be choosing privacy over publicity.
A getaway abroad wouldn’t be surprising, offering a chance to celebrate in peace, far from the noise.
If she stays in the UK, she could opt for a catch-up with her sister, Princess Beatrice.
Beatrice was recently seen enjoying a day out in Notting Hill with her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, according to photos published by the Daily Mail.