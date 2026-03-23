Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor returns to spotlight with bold move

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, who's reportedly under investigation, has taken a bold step amid the ongoing scandal and controversies.

The 66-year-old was caught on camera close to his home, Marsh Farm, walking his dogs with security.

King Charles' younger brother has been seen for the first time since his release from Aylsham Police Station, where he spent around 12 hours after being arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office.

The former prince showed no signs of regret during his lates outing, showing off confidence amid the ongoing investigation.

His appearnce comes after latest reports that police have widened the investigation. His bold move also suggests he has no intention to flee the UK amid speculation abut his future.

Saraha Ferguson's former husband has been residing at Marsh Farm since leaving his beloved Royal Lodge. His new residence, Wood Farm, has undergone renovation work.

Removal workers were photographed this week transporting boxes bearing "HRH" labels into Andrew's anticipated new Norfolk residence, despite King Charles having stripped him of all royal titles last year.

The containers, marked with designations such as "HRH sitting room" and "HRH office", were carried into Marsh Farm on the Sandringham estate, where the former Duke of York is expected to take up residence imminently.

Princesses Beatrice and Egenie's husband lost his "HRH styling" and honours in October following further revelations about his connections to the convicted paedophile.

The US Department of Justice's release of additional Epstein documents in January, many appearing to reference Mountbatten-Windsor, deepened his public disgrace.

Royal sources believe the relocation is imminent following the arrival of three lorries from Gander & White, an art logistics firm holding a royal warrant, at the property on Tuesday.

CCTV cameras and a six-foot security fence now surround the property, while the Sandringham no-fly zone has been extended to cover the residence.

He's staying temporarily at Wood Farm, the modest cottage where his late father, Prince Philip, spent his final years, since departing Royal Lodge earlier this year.

Before his Sunday outing, Andrew was last seen leaving the Police Station, where he spent 11 hours in custody on his 66th birthday, February 19. The former Duke of York has consistently denied any improper conduct.

Prince William and Harry's uncle is expected to to vacate his temporary accommodation at Wood Farm on the Sandringham estate sooner than anticipated as renovation work on the five-bedroom Marsh Farm has almot finshed.

Prince William and Harry's uncle is expected to vacate his temporary accommodation at Wood Farm on the Sandringham estate in the first week of April as renovation work on the five-bedroom Marsh Farm is almost finished.